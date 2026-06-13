Police Set Example of Honesty, Return Rs 4 Million to Accident-Stricken Family

TAUNSA SHARIF: Setting a rare example of honesty for other government institutions, the local police returned a staggering Rs 4 million to a family that had just lost three members in a tragic road accident, ARY News reported.

On the orders of the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) City, police personnel formally handed over the cash to the grieving family.

Earlier in the day, three family members were killed when their vehicle met with a fatal accident on the Indus Highway near Chahzanbowala. Nine other passengers sustained injuries in the crash.

According to rescue sources, the family was traveling from Rawalpindi to Yaro Khosa when the tragedy occurred.

During a search of the wreckage, police recovered the Rs 4 million cash from the vehicle.

Officials immediately tracked down the victims’ relatives to return the life savings intact.

The integrity displayed by the Taunsa Sharif police team has been widely praised as an exemplary standard for public servants across the country.