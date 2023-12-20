Police shot dead sectarian target killer in Peshawar encounter

PESHAWAR: The local police in Peshawar released details of the accused criminal – killed in an encounter – claiming to be involved in sectarian target killing in the city, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

According to the released details, the accused leader of the criminal gang is an Afghan resident who was allegedly involved in the sectarian target killing of Sikhs and Christians.

The alleged terrorist identified as Zafar was involved in the targeted killing of two Sikhs, two Christians, and five religious leaders.

Zafar allegedly belongs to Afghanistan and was an activist of a banned organization.

In another report from Peshawar, at least seven people including three children were injured in a roadside bomb blast on Warsak Road in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s capital city of Peshawar.

According to police, the blast took place near the Babu Garhi Chowk in the limits of the Machini Gate police station.

Four kilograms of explosives, planted on the side of the road, were used in the blast, he said. The injured were shifted to the Lady Reading Hospital where two children are said to be in critical condition.

Soon after the incident, Police and Rescue 1122 teams rushed to the site of the incident and cordoned off the area.