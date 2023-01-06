Police solve Sanghar woman murder case, suspects arrested

Sindh police solved the brutal murder case of a 45-year-old Sanghar woman namely Dhiya Bheel and arrested the accused involved in the brutal killing, ARY News reported on Friday.

Sources told ARY News that the suspected murderers of the Sanghar woman Dhiya Bheel were arrested by the Sindh police.

Sources added that the accused men are likely to be presented before the media today. Police will also disclose the motive of the murder and other details of the accused allegedly involved in the cold-blooded killing.

On December 29, a joint investigation team (JIT) had been formed to probe into the cold-blooded murder of a woman in Sindh’s Sanghar district.

The terrorising murder of a 45-year-old woman namely Dhiya Bheel was reported in Sinjhoro town of Sindh’s Sanghar district on December 28. According to the reports, the woman had gone missing after going to cut grass for the animals.

READ: JIT FORMED AFTER COLD-BLOODED MURDER OF SANGHAR WOMAN

The slain woman’s brother said in a statement that the accused men had brutally tortured Dhiya Bheel and later separated the head from torso. In the terrifying incident, the culprits chopped off body parts and left the naked body on the scene.

Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) Sanghar expressed suspicions that the murder was committed by a group of men and they seemingly returned to the same village. An elder of the family said that they have no enmity with anyone nor have any domestic disputes.

Sinjhoro police had registered a case against unidentified men. A three-member JIT was formed under the supervision of the deputy superintendent of police (DSP).

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and Sindh Minister for Minorities Affairs Giyanchand Essrani took notice of the murder.

Following the directives of the PPP chairman, Senator Krishna Kumari met the slain woman’s family and assured the family of maximum support by the higher authorities.

