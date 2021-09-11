Zahir Jaffar raped Noor Mukadam before killing her, says police challan

ISLAMABAD: Police on Saturday submitted the first challan in the Noor Mukadam murder case, the main accused Zahir Jaffer revealed that the daughter of the former envoy was imprisoned at home for refusing to marry him, ARY News reported.

According to the challan presented by police in the court in the case of Noor Mukadam murder case, DNA report also proved that she was raped before being brutally murdered.

Zahir Jaffer’s confessional statement recorded to the police has also been made a part of the challan.

According to the challan, accused Zahir Jafar killed Noor Mukadam and separated her head from the body and hid Noor’s mobile phone in another room, which was retrieved by the police from a closet in his house on his identification.

In the interim challan, it is said that according to the accused, the father was informed of the murder and he said that there was no need to panic.

The interim challan says if Zakir had informed the police in time, Noor Mukadam’s murder could have been avoided. The father helped his son, it said.

‘Therapy Works employees tried to destroy evidence’

According to the statement of the suspect, a quarrel with Amjad Mahmood, one of the employees of Therapy Works who was present at the crime scene, took place over a misunderstanding.

According to the interim challan, the photographs and fingerprints stored in the DVR are of the accused. According to DNA Airport, the accused has been proved to have raped the victim.

The challan said that the accused had booked a flight to the United States on July 19 but did not travel. There is evidence against 12 accused and the challan was submitted to their extent, the report said.

Police said that a supplementary challan will be filed after receiving the report of laptop and phone from the cybercrime

Noor Mukadam murder

Jaffer is the prime suspect in Noor Mukadam’s murder case. The grisly murder, in which Mukadam was beheaded, took place on July 20 in Islamabad’s F-7 area.

Noor is the daughter of Shaukat Mukadam, who served as Pakistan’s ambassador to South Korea and Kazakhstan.

The Islamabad police arrested suspect Zahir Zakir Jaffer on the night of July 20 from his house where, according to Noor’s parents, he killed her with a sharp instrument and severed her head.