Police submit interim challan of Mustafa Amir murder case

KARACHI: Police has prepared interim challan of Mustafa Amir’s murder and submitted after addressing objections raised by the prosecutor earlier.

Accused Armaghan and Shiraz have been indicted in kidnapping and murder case of a Karachi youth Mustafa Amir.

The prosecutor has reviewed interim challan, which is expected to be submitted in the anti-terrorism court today.

The police have named over 40 witnesses against murder accused Armaghan and Shiraz.

According to the charge sheet two eyewitnesses have identified suspects Armaghan and Shiraz. “Their statements have also been recorded under section 164,” according to the challan.

“Both eyewitnesses have said that the two suspects have been involved in Mustafa’s murder”.

“Armaghan invited the victim to his home and subjected him to worst torture,” according to the charge sheet.

“Armaghan and Shiraz taken Mustafa in his car to Baluchistan and burned him to death by setting the car on fire,” according to the text of the challan.

Mustafa Amir was kidnapped and allegedly murdered by his friends in Karachi’s Defence Housing Authority (DHA) on January 06.

According to the police, the youth’s friends stuffed his body in the trunk of his car and torched it in the Hub area of Baluchistan.

The case has garnered widespread attention, with recent updates shedding light on the prime suspect, Armaghan. Investigators have uncovered details regarding his business dealings, digital currency accounts and other activities.