Police successfully unlock Humaira Asghar’s phones, tablet, laptop

KARACHI: In a significant development in the investigation of Humaira Asghar case, police have successfully unlocked three mobile phones, a tablet, and a laptop of the late actor, ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to investigators, the passwords to the electronic devices were found written in a personal diary recovered from the scene. The devices are now being examined for potential leads related to the ongoing inquiry.

Police have already recorded the statements of two individuals and have summoned two others for questioning. Further investigation is currently underway, officials confirmed.

The 32-year-old star, known for her participation in Tamasha Ghar and a small role in 2015 film Jalaibee, was discovered in a decomposed state, raising questions about the circumstances surrounding her passing.

Authorities are investigating, with preliminary findings suggesting no immediate signs of foul play, though the cause of death remains undetermined pending forensic reports.

Humaira Asghar Ali’s body was found after neighbors reported a foul odor emanating from her apartment in the Ittehad Commercial Area.

The discovery was prompted by a court-ordered eviction due to unpaid rent since early 2024.

According to police reports, the landlord had initiated legal proceedings after months of non-payment and lack of communication. When authorities, accompanied by a bailiff, broke into the locked apartment, they found Humaira’s body, estimated to have been deceased for 6 months based on its advanced state of decomposition.

The doors being locked from the inside has led police to rule out foul play for now, but investigations continue to ascertain the exact cause of death. The body was sent to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) for a postmortem, with a chemical report still awaited to confirm the identity and cause of death via DNA testing.