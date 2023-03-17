Police team attacked by assailants in Karachi

KARACHI: A police patrolling party was attacked by armed men on a motorcycle in Karachi’s Pak Colony area on Friday, ARY News reported.

Police told the media that unidentified armed men opened fire at a police patrolling party near Musharraf Park in the Pak Colony area of Karachi. Police said that the police party tried to stop three suspicious men on a motorcycle.

Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) Keamari said that the assailants opened fire at the police party instead of stopping the motorcycle.

The police officials retaliated and arrested an accused in injured condition, whereas, his accomplices managed to flee from the scene.

Comments