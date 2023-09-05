Police says three abductees recovered, as Kashmore sit-in continues

KASHMORE: Police have announced recovery of three abductees in Kashmore as protest sit-in against abductions continued in Kashmore, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

SSP Amjad Shaikh has announced recovery of three hostages from bandits including Mukhi Jagdesh Kumar, Jaideep and Dr. Muneer Naich.

In a media talk the district police official said that the police recovered abductees in an operation in katcha area at Ghelpur.

He promised recovery of other hostages from bandit gangs involved in rampant lawlessness in Kashmore and adjoining districts of Sindh.

It is pertinent to mention here that heavily armed bandits had kidnapped Medical Superintendent of Wapda Hospital Guddu Dr Munir Ahmad Naich from his private clinic within the limits of Guddu police station last month.

Eyewitnesses said that Dr Munir Naich was abducted by four armed bandits who came on motorcycles when he was sitting at his private clinic.

The kidnappers held all the staff and patients present in the clinic hostage. However, they only took away the medical superintendent Dr Munir Ahmad Naich to an unknown place at gunpoint.

A protest sit-in has been underway against abductions in Kashmore for last four days.

Protest sit-ins also staged near Sakrand at the National Highway and other cities and towns of Sindh by the civil society organizations and Hindu community against lawlessness and dacoits terror in northern districts of the province.

Protesters demanded an Army operation for cleaning bandits from the katcha area.

Pakistan Muslim League-Functional (PML-F) leader Sardar Abdur Raheem has demanded a military operation in katcha area pointing out worsening law and order.

“The law enforcement agencies recover hostages and maintain law and order in the area,” he demanded. “Bandits are ruling in katcha areas of Kashmore, Shikarpur, Ghotki and other districts,” he said while supporting sit-in in Kashmore demanding recovery of the abductees.