Police use force to disperse protesting Balochistan govt employees

QUETTA: Police fired tear gas and baton-charged protesting Balochistan government employees to enter the Red Zone in support of their demands, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to details, the protesting employees – who had arrived in the provincial capital from the entire Quetta district – staged a protest at GPO Chowk and later moved to the Red Zone for acceptance of their demands.

Hundreds of policemen were deployed at the main chowk leading towards the CM Secretariat and Governor’s House. The police blocked their way and did not allow them to enter the area.

Later, the police then resorted to tear-gassing and baton-charge. As a result, some employees – who were chanting slogans against the government and police – were severely injured.

Prior to the financial budget, various government employee organizations have staged protest demonstrations to mount pressure on the government to acceptance of their demands.

