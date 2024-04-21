Police vehicle escapes bomb blast in Bannu

BANNU: Police vehicle narrowly escaped an attempted explosive blast attack in Torka Bazaar Bannu, ARY News reported on Sunday.

As per details, DPO Ziauddin Ahmed said that an explosive device planted by unknown assailants detonated before the vehicle arrived.

The device was planted near Akhoondan Sorani in Torka Bazaar, but it exploded before the police vehicle reached the spot, foiling chances of any potential damage or casualties, no damage or injuries were reported in the incident.

Following the incident, police launched a search operation in the area to apprehend the suspects involved in the attack.

