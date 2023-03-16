Police withdraw security of Imran Khan’s Zaman Park residence

LAHORE: The security of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan’s Zaman Park residence has been withdrawn, ARY News reported on Thursday.

As per details, the personal security of PTI chief Imran Khan has brought the containers outside Zaman Park.

The personal security will check the people coming and going out of Zaman Park on their own. A huge number of PTI workers have gathered outside Imran Khan’s Zaman Park residence.

Read more: REAL INTENT BEHIND ARREST TO ‘ABDUCT, ASSASSINATE’: IMRAN KHAN

Earlier, PTI chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan claimed the real intent of the LEAs behind the entire episode was to “abduct and assassinate” him.

In a series of Tweets, Imran Khan had written: “Clearly arrest claim was mere drama because the real intent is to abduct & assassinate. From tear gas & water cannons, they have now resorted to live firing.”

Police, PTI workers clash continues

More contingents had reached PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s Zaman Park residence — where a stand-off between party supporters and law enforcers went on for more than 20 hours — for the former prime minister’s arrest in the Toshakhana case.

A tense situation prevailed in Lahore in the early hours of Wednesday as police made a fresh attempt to arrest former prime minister Imran Khan but they were facing resistance from hundreds of his supporters gathered outside his residence in Zaman Park.

The police failed to arrest the former premier despite the passage of 19 hours as PTI workers laid siege to the path leading to Imran Khan’s residence as well as Canal Road.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers and supporters on Tuesday night took control of Zaman Park Lahore following an hours-long face-off with police, who arrived to arrest former prime minister Imran Khan.

Zaman park operation

It is pertinent to mention here that Islamabad police team on Tuesday reached Lahore to arrest Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan after a district and sessions court issued his non-bailable arrest warrants for failing to attend the hearing in Toshakhana reference.

The court of ADSJ Zafar Iqbal restored non-bailable arrest warrants for Imran in the Toshakhana reference. It instructed the police to arrest the PTI chief and present him in court by March 18.

In a statement, the Islamabad police spokesperson said that they have reached Lahore to arrest PTI chief on court orders. Later, party workers and police officials clashed outside his Zaman Park residence in Lahore.

The Islamabad police used water cannons and tear gas to disperse PTI workers gathered outside party chief Imran Khan’s Zaman Park residence in Lahore.

Comments