Policeman among two killed for resisting robbery in Jacobabad

JACOBABAD: In a tragic incident, a policeman and youth were killed in Jacobabad for resisting robbery, ARY News reported.

As per details, the incident occurred in the jurisdiction of Bahu Khosu Police Station, where dacoits attempted to snatch motorcycle and other valuables from the deceased.

However, the robber opened fire on both of them when they resisted and killed the policeman and the youth.

Earlier, a young man was shot dead by robbers while he was returning home after attending an Iftar party at his maternal uncle’s house in Surjani Town.

Thirty-two-year-old Zohaib, son of Irfan, was killed by motorbike-borne robbers near Sector 4D in the Abdullah Morr area and fled from the spot.

Javed said when Zohaib tried to overpower robbers, they fired shots at him, with a bullet piercing through his mobile phone kept in the pocket of his shirt and hitting him in the chest. The wound proved fatal.

It is pertinent to mention here that at least 49 Karachi citizens have been killed so far in 2024 over resisting robberies with February recording the highest number of 20 killings.

In response to the recent surge in street crime incidents in Karachi, the Inspector General of Police (IGP) initiated a strategic crackdown, and formed a specialized force to tackle the criminals in the metropolis.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh, Ghulam Nabi Memon, convened a high-level meeting with the city’s top police officers.

During the meeting, IGP Memon strategically allocated the responsibility of handling the most critical cases to a team of 67 officers from Karachi’s police force with a total of 60 officers will be deployed from various districts, along with seven elite members from the SIU.

Among the key directives issued by IG Memon, the Special Investigation Unit (SIU) entrusted with the task of apprehending the suspects in the robbery-resistance murder case after which the murder on resisting robbery will automatically be transferred to SIU.