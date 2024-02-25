Policeman dismissed for beating woman in Punjab

RAWALPINDI: Policeman Imtiaz Nasir, who thrashed and abused an elderly woman in Taxila, has been dismissed from his services, ARY News reported.

Rawalpindi police swung into action after a video went viral on social media in which a ASI Imtiaz Nasir was shown trashing and abusing an elderly woman.

The policeman was dismissed from his services in the light of an inquiry ordered by the capital city police officer(CPO.

In the viral video, the cop was seen beating an elderly woman. The public present there raised slogans against the police officer, after which he vanished from the scene in a white private car, taking a handcuffed man along with him to appear before the court.

As the video went viral, the official spokesman of the district police clarified that the said police officer, along with his other colleagues, brought a suspect, Baseer Khan, allegedly involved in pickpocketing cases and a history-sheeter.