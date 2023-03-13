Monday, March 13, 2023
Policeman guarding census staff martyred in KP

LAKKI MARWAT: A policeman guarding census staff in Pirwala was martyred in a gun attack by unidentified assailants, ARY News reported on Monday.

The police officials confirmed that the cop namely Dil Jaan was martyred in a gun attack by unidentified assailants near Pirwala village.

The martyred police officer was a resident of Rehmani Khel village in Dera Ismail Khan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

District Police Officer (DPO) Ashfaq Khan visited the incident site and government city hospital and directed to nab the accused involved in the incident.

Meanwhile, the funeral prayers will be offered in the police line this evening.

Some media reports suggested that five Frontier Corps (FC) officials were also injured in the attack.

