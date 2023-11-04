Policeman injured in DI Khan terrorist attack

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: At least one policeman was injured in a terrorist attack that occurred in Dera Ismail Khan, ARY News reported.

As per details, the police officials said the terrorists attacked a police check post in the Gul Imam area of Tank in Dera Ismail Khan.

A policeman who was identified as Waheed Gul got injured as a result of the terrorist firing. police spokesperson added. Meanwhile, the exchange of fire between the terrorists and police is underway.

Yesterday, several people sustained wounds as a powerful blast rocked Dera Ismail Khan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to police, the blast followed by intense firing took place in the market near Tank Ada. The nature of the blast is unknown as per the initial report. The rescue teams have reached the spot for relief activities. Meanwhile, the personnel of the law enforcement agencies has reached the crime scene.

Pakistan has seen an uptick in terror activities, especially in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, after the outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) ended its ceasefire with the government in November last year.

In a separate act of terrorism in July, at least eight people sustained injuries in a powerful blast targeting a convoy of the paramilitary Frontier Corps (FC) in Peshawar’s Hayatabad area.

Talking to journalists near the site of the blast, Cantt Superintendent of Police (SP) Waqas Rafi confirmed the suicide blast saying that it was an attack on an FC convoy that was moving through Hayatabad’s phase 6.