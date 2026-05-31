Policeman killed, another injured in Larkana exchange of fire

LARKANA: Unidentified gunmen opened fire near Larkana’s Ghanti Phatak leaving a policeman dead and another injured.

Two policemen of 15 challenged the gunmen who suddenly opened bursts of fire in the locality. In the shootout a policeman Mujeeb ur Rehman Solangi was martyred while another cop Naimatullah Memon was seriously injured in the incident and shifted to hospital for medical attendance.

Injured policeman is said to be in a precarious condition.

The armed men fled from the scene after the incident.

Police has cordoned off the area and launched a search operation, officials said.