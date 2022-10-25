Policeman killed in polio vaccination team attack in Pishin

QUETTA: A policeman killed in firing over a polio vaccination team in Pishin, quoting deputy commissioner ARY News reported on Tuesday.

“Head Constable Muhammad Hashim, who was on security duty of the vaccination team, was killed in the firing incident,” DC Pishin Muhammad Yasir Khan stated.

The volunteers of the anti-polio remained unharmed in the gun attack, district officer said.

Chief Minister of Balochistan Abdul Quddus Bizenjo has condemned the attack on the police vaccination team and killing of a police official.

He directed for arrest of the culprits involved in the attack and summoned report from the authorities. He also directed for foolproof security of the volunteers of anti-polio teams.

CM Bizenjo expressed condolence with the family of the martyred policeman.

Sindh’s Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has also condemned attack on the anti-polio team in Pishin. “Terrorists are enemies of our future generations and they want to cripple our new generation,” Sindh CM said. “We have to fight with such persons and their mindset,” he added.

