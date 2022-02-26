Policeman killed, two cops injured in Quetta attack

QUETTA: Unidentified men on Saturday opened fire on cops in Quetta, the provincial capital of Balochistan province, a policeman, ARY NEWS reported.

According to rescue sources, unidentified men opened fire on a police team at the Eastern by-pass in Quetta, killing a policeman and injuring two other cops.

“The injured cops were shifted to Civil Hospital for medical treatment,” they said adding that the body was shifted for medico-legal formalities.

The police and law enforcement agencies rushed to the incident site after the incident and cordoned off the area for investigating the motive behind the attack.

The attack comes a day after unidentified men attacked cops on Eastern bypass, killing two cops and injuring one other.

In another attack on police yesterday, unidentified motorcyclists opened fire on a policeman in Dera Ismail Khan district of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province, inflicting bullet wounds on him.

According to police, the policeman identified as Constable Khan Bahadur sustained injuries in an attack from two motorcyclists in Qayyum Nagar area of DI Khan.

The police after the incident cordoned off the area and launched a search operation against the suspects, who successfully fled after the entire episode. “The injured cop has been shifted to a hospital for medical treatment,” they said.

