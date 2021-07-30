Policeman martyred as cracker blast targets police van in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: A policeman on Friday embraced martyrdom while a passerby sustained wounds in a blast targeting a police van in Peshawar.

As per details, the police van was targeted in city’s Karkhano Market. A policeman named Amin embraced martyrdom, while a passerby sustained wounds. The body and injured were rushed to Hayyatabad Medical Complex.

The spokesperson of the hospital said that the injured has been given first aid and his condition is said to be stable. Meanwhile, security officers have arrived at the spot and cordoned off the entire area.

Earlier this year, One policeman was martyred while eight others got injured in a bomb blast in Chaman’s Qilla Abdullah Bazaar.

According to the police, the deceased and injured were shifted to the Qilla Abdullah Civil Hospital.

A remote-controlled explosive device planted on a motorcycle went off near a police van, a police official had said.