Policeman martyred in grenade attack over PS in Quetta

QUETTA: A policeman was martyred on Wednesday in a grenade attack over police station in Quetta, Balochistan, ARY News reported.

According to police, Dadhar police station was attacked with a grenade by unknown men. As a result, a cop got martyred, whose body has been moved to the Civil Hospital for medico-legal.

The police further said the gate and the wall of the police station were partially damaged in the grenade attack.

Earlier on August 13, at least three people were injured as a result of a hand grenade blast on Lyari Expressway Garden exchange.

According to police, the incident occurred near Garden Toll Plaza, Lyari Expressway when some unidentified men threw a hand grenade, leaving three people injured.

The injured were shifted to Civil Hospital Karachi.

