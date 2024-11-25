Policeman martyred, other injured as bandits attack check post in Sukkur

As per details, bandits launched an attack on a police checkpoint in the katcha area of Gaddpur near Pano Aqil, resulting in the martyrdom of a cop and injuries to other.

The assailants fled the scene after the attack. A heavy contingent of police has been deployed to pursue the fleeing bandits.

The body of the martyred officer has been sent for postmortem, while the injured officer is receiving medical treatment at the Taluka Hospital in Pano Aqil.

Earlier this year, a gang of bandits attacked a police post and killed a policeman and injured two others.

Bandits attacked over Ghelpur police check post in Kandhkot, killed a policeman and injured two others in an exchange of fire, police officials said.

The body of martyred policeman and two injured cops were shifted to Kashmore hospital, officials said.

Police has cordoned off the area and called more contingents of the force in the area.

Recently a man abducted and cold bloodedly murdered by dacoits in Shikarpur district’s Khanpur taluka.

According to police, Iqbal Napur, a nephew of local landlord Raees Karim Bux Napur, was taken hostage by a gang of bandits from agricultural farm in Napur Kot police remit.