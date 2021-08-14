Policeman martyred during exchange of fire with robbers in Lahore

LAHORE: A police constable was martyred during a clash between police and robbers on Saturday in Lahore, ARY News reported.

According to police, a group of men was robbing people when a police team reached the site after receiving complaint. The robbers opened fire at the police in which policeman Ramzan was martyred.

The robbers fled scene easily after killing the cop.

Meanwhile, police have launched a search operation to arrest suspects.

Earlier in July, one policeman had been martyred while another got injured during an operation against bandits in the Katcha area of Ghotki.

Read More: POLICE SOLVE MYSTERY AROUND FORMER COP-CUM-ROBBER’S MURDER IN KARACHI

The outlaws had opened fire on an armoured personnel carrier (APC) during the operation, as a result of which one cop was martyred while another got injured.

The martyred cop was identified as Abdul Rehman.