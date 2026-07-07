KARACHI: Sindh Inspector General of Police (IGP) has issued another strict warning to police personnel over repeated violations of social media guidelines, imposing a complete ban on promoting official duties through personal social media accounts.

According to sources, police officers and personnel had been repeatedly ignoring directives regarding social media use. The trend of using social media during official duties had been increasing among police employees, including female police constables.

The orders state that police officials and personnel are not allowed to share pictures or videos of official offices, vehicles, uniforms or government resources on their personal social media accounts.

The directives further stated that Sindh Police personnel have been using official resources for social media content, which is a violation of departmental rules.

Sources said that the Chief Minister of Sindh had also issued instructions regarding police use of social media in 2025, while the Sindh IGP had previously issued guidelines on the matter.

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The new orders declared the promotion of official duties through personal accounts as contrary to rules and regulations, directing personnel to immediately remove previously uploaded pictures, videos and posts related to official activities.

The Sindh IGP has instructed that the directives of the provincial government be implemented strictly. A letter has been issued to all Additional Inspectors General, Deputy Inspectors General, Senior Superintendents of Police and Superintendents of Police.

All senior officers have been directed to immediately communicate the new instructions to their subordinate officers and personnel.

The orders warned that violations of the social media policy would result in strict departmental and legal action, with action against responsible officers under service rules.