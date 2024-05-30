No social media videos for policeman

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar police barred officers and personnel from making videos on social media, as ‘unnecessary’ use of such platforms ‘affects’ the cops’ performance, ARY News reported.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations Kashif Zulfiqar issued a notification, banning all officers and personnel of the Peshawar police from making any kind of video on TikTok.

As per the notification, the police personnel and officers are banned even from sharing their performance in line of duty on TikTok.

“Making TikTok videos often affects the performance of the police department,” the notification issued by SSP Operations Kashif Zulfiqar read

It is pertinent to mention here that in December 2023, the Peshawar policemen were banned from using social media and were ordered not to share any content on social media platforms.

The SSP Operations Peshawar had written a letter to the police officers regarding social media policy stating that police personnel are using various social media platforms and are also part of various unofficial WhatsApp groups.

The letter said that efforts are being made to affect the morale of the police by spreading false and sensational news through social media, so the police should disassociate from social media platforms and WhatsApp groups.