Two policemen gunned down in separate incidents

ISLAMABAD/KARACHI: Two policemen were shot dead while one sustained injuries in separate firing incidents by unidentified assailants in Islamabad and Karachi on Tuesday, ARY News reported.

In an incident reported near the Faizabad Metro Station in Islamabad, a police officer was killed, and another was wounded.

According to a police spokesperson, the police team came under attack while chasing dacoits. The deceased cop was identified as Sub-Inspector Sudhir Ahmed whereas Constable Jaffar Jahangir sustained injuries

A heavy police contingent to cordon off the area and launch a search operation to arrest the culprits. Police spokesperson officials assured swift action to bring the perpetrators to justice.

Separately in the second attack took place in Karachi, a traffic police constable was officer. The deceased Traffic Police cop was identified as Zain Muhammad who received two gunshot wounds from unidentified motorbike-borne assailants near the Phatak checkpoint.

His body was shifted to Jinnah Hospital, where it was noted that two other officers were present at the nearby checkpoint, but Zain was standing alone outside during the attack.