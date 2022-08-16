Policemen guarding polio team martyred in attack in Kohat

PESHAWAR: Two policemen were martyred in an attack on a polio team in ​​Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s Tank district, ARY News reported.

According to the police, constables Pir Rehman and Nisar were guarding the polio team in the Tank district when armed men opened fire at them.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif strongly condemned the attack on a polio team in Tank and expressed sympathies with the policemen who lost lives in the line of duty.

ضلع ٹانک تھانہ گومل کی حدود کچہ گرہ کے مقام پر نامعلوم دہشتگردوں کی فائرنگ سے پولیو سیکیورٹی ڈیوٹی پر معمور پولیس اہلکاران نثار اور پیر رحمان شہادت کے عظیم مرتبے پر فائز ہوگئے۔ pic.twitter.com/23MVJO26MF — KP Police (@KP_Police1) August 16, 2022

“Nation pays tribute to the great sacrifices rendered by police,” he added.

A national anti-polio campaign started on Monday in Karachi, Hyderabad and six districts of South Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, North and South Waziristan, DI Khan and Tank. Parents should give every child up to five years of compulsory polio vaccine to protect their children from lifelong disability.

At least 14 polio cases have so far been reported in Pakistan this year and all of them are from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

