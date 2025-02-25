Policemen kidnap doctor, withdraw money from ATM

LAHORE: A shocking incident of kidnapping has come to light in Lahore where a doctor, Mukhtar Hussain, was abducted by police personnel who withdrew Rs 100,000 from his account, ARY News reported.

A video footage of the incident has surfaced, showing six suspects, including police personnel, kidnapping the doctor and forcing him to withdraw money from an ATM. The footage also shows one of the police officers wearing a mask, taking the doctor to the ATM.

According to reports, the suspects first took the doctor from his house in Model Town to Gajju Matah. Police personnel went back to Mukhtar Hussai’s residence to bring his ATM card.

Then they then took the doctor to a private bank near General Hospital, where they withdrew money from his account.

The ATM card’s daily limit was Rs. 100,000 million, and the suspects were only able to withdraw the limited amount. The police personnel also pressured the doctor to reveal the remaining balance in his account.

Earlier, a police official in Karachi has been suspended after a video surfaced showing him allegedly setting bribes for dance parties and other illegal activities.

According to sources, the suspended official, Head Moharar named Hamraz posted Darakhshan Police Station, can be heard in the video setting rates for various illegal activities, including guest house dance parties and illegal tea cafes.

He allegedly demanded Rs. 30,000 to Rs. 40,000 per week from each tea cafe operating within the police station’s jurisdiction.

The video also shows Hamraz offering a discount of Rs. 25,000 for new businesses, stating that as long as they paid the bribe, they could operate freely.