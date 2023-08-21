27.9 C
Policemen torture case: Four suspects nabbed in Sialkot

SIALKOT: Sialkot police on Monday arrested four prime suspects who were allegedly involved in torturing cops in a private housing society on August 14, ARY News reported.

Some cops of Sialkot’s Satrah police station had been tortured allegedly by the security guards and employees of a private housing society on August 14 who arrived there to take action under the Punjab Sound Systems (Regulation) Act.

Police said that all four prime suspects have been arrested following the directives of District Police Officer (DPO).

The arrested men include Ikramullah, Bilal, Ramzan and Shahid Imran, whereas, another accused namely Jamshed has already secured interim bail from a local court.

Police said that the accused Jamshed will be arrested after the expiry of his bail. The raiding police team said that two 223-bore rifles and AK-47 were recovered from the arrested men.

Police added that raids are being conducted to arrest the other suspects.

