Rise in Pakistan’s Polio cases sparks ‘global concern’

ISLAMABAD: The recent rise in polio cases in Pakistan has sparked concerns for international organizations, ARY News reported citing sources.

According to sources, the international organization has called on Pakistan to implement emergency measures.

Sources revealed that Pakistan has assured the international organizations of taking swift action to control polio.

Furthermore, these organizations who work to combat the polio virus likely to visit Pakistan later this month.

It is important to note that earlier Regional Reference Laboratory for Polio Eradication at the National Institute of Health Islamabad confirmed the detection of 48th Wild Poliovirus Type-1 (WPV1) case in Pakistan.

On 8 November 2024, the lab confirmed the detection of WPV1 in a male child from DI Khan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. DI Khan is among the polio-endemic districts in southern KP.

Also read: Pakistan to ‘launch’ nationwide polio vaccination drive on Oct 25

It was third polio case from DI Khan and 48th case from Pakistan at large this year. So far, 23 cases have been reported from Balochistan, 13from Sindh, ten from KP and one each from Punjab and Islamabad.

On the other hand, two policemen were martyred in a terrorist attack on a polio vaccination team in Upper Orakzai district.

“Three attackers were also killed in retaliatory firing,” police officials said.

The terrorists opened fire over an anti-polio team at Dabori Badan Kalay in Upper Orakzai resulting in death of two policemen on security duty of the polio team, police sources said.

Another incident of firing over a polio vaccination team reported in Kohat’s Darrewal Banda but the policemen as well as the vaccinators were unscathed. The attackers fled from the scene after counter fire by policemen.