Pakistan ‘reports’ another polio case as tally reaches 13

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has reported another polio case, bringing the total number of cases in the country this year to 13, ARY News reported citing sources.

According to sources, the National Institute of Health (NIH) confirmed the latest case from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, specifically from the Ama Khel Union Council in Tank district.

The affected child, a one-and-a-half-year-old girl, has been diagnosed with the poliovirus, NIH sources said.

This year, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has reported seven polio cases, while Sindh has recorded four. Punjab and Gilgit-Baltistan have each reported one case so far, sources added.

In a separate development, Pakistan earlier registered two more polio cases in 2025.

According to details, polio cases emerged in Bannu and Lakki Marwat districts in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

In Lakki Marwat, the virus was detected in a 26-month-old girl residing in Union Council Bakhmal Ahmad Zai, Sarai Naurang tehsil. Symptoms first appeared on April 22, according to sources.

Polio is a paralyzing disease that has no cure. Multiple doses of the oral polio vaccine and completion of the routine vaccination schedule for all children under the age of five is essential to provide children high immunity against this terrible disease.

The Pakistan Polio Program conducts multiple mass vaccination drives in a year, bringing the vaccine to children at their doorsteps, while the Expanded Program on Immunization provides vaccinations against 12 childhood disease free of charge at health facilities.

It is crucial for parents to ensure vaccination for all their children under the age of five to keep them protected.