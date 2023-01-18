Polio drive continues in Balochistan despite heavy snow

QUETTA: The anti-polio campaign continued across Balochistan despite heavy snowfall, ARY News reported on Wednesday

As per details, the anti-polio campaign volunteers made their way to northern areas of Balochistan in the midst of heavy snowfall.

The volunteer had to go through harsh weather and heavy snow to reach their destination and vaccinate children.

The areas where these vaccinators are performing their duties include Killa Saifullah, Killa Abdullah and other nearby districts.

Read more: PM SHEHBAZ SHARIF KICKS OFF ANTI-POLIO DRIVE

Earlier, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif launched a three-day nationwide polio eradication drive by administering polio drops to the children.

The prime minister said that a nationwide drive was being launched to overcome the resurfacing of the polio cases.

The prime minister went on to say that said that floods in the summer season had disrupted the polio drive, but despite all those difficulties, the polio workers carried out the onus with their hard work and commitment.

The prime minister said about 20 cases of polio were reported from Waziristan, but due to consistent efforts, these were restricted and controlled and did not spread to other parts.

Comments