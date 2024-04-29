Polio vaccine refusal can land parents in jail

KARACHI: The parents who refuse to vaccinate their children against polio will have to face jail term and fine as the Sindh government has decided to take strict action against such guardians, ARY News reported.

The provincial government authorised deputy commissioners to take action against such parents Under the Sindh Immunization and Epidemic Control Bill 2023.

The parents who refuse to vaccinate their children will face a fine of 50,000 rupees and a one-month imprisonment. Parents who refuse to vaccinate their children will be identified by the health department and polio workers who will then take appropriate measures against them in coordination with the police.

In this context, the Sindh police have been instructed to fully cooperate with the health department and polio workers.

Earlier in the day, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah inaugurated a week-long anti-polio campaign across 24 districts by administering polio drops to children at the newly established Gulshan-e-Aka Khail in Gadap and urged parents to protect their children from the crippling virus by providing them with oral polio vaccines.

“Together, as a community, let us forge a path towards a polio-free environment, securing a healthier future for our children,” CM Murad said.

He said that over 62000 front-line workers will work throughout the province, ensuring every eligible child receives this life-saving vaccine.

This massive effort will be supported by almost 4000 security personnel. The CM urged all schools, hospitals, and caregivers to welcome vaccinators, as they truly are fighting on the frontline in the last stages of our battle against this debilitating disease.

Earlier on April 19, polio virus has been detected in environmental samples of Karachi and Quetta

According to the details, the same cross-border virus was found in two polio-positive cases earlier this year in Chaman and Dera Bugti. The polio has so far been found in sewerage and environmental samples of 31 districts of the country.