Polio virus found in 10 biggest cities of Pakistan: sources

ISLAMABAD: Polio virus has been found in sewerage of the major cities of Pakistan, citing sources, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Sources familiar with the development said the samples taken from Karachi, Okara, Hyderabad, Sukkur, Jacoabad, Islamabad, Kohat, Quetta, Peshawar and Sibi sewerage, tested positive, pushing the number of the positive polio virus samples to 46 this year.

The samples were taken from February 13 to 20 February. For the first time in 2024, the sample taken from Islamabad’s Sabzi Mandi tested positive for the crippling disease.

On February 26, a week-long nationwide anti-polio drive began across Pakitan to administer vaccine drops to children under five years of age.

Pakistan aimed to vaccinate over 45.8 million children below the age of five during the second anti-polio campaign of this year.

Children were also given Vitamin A supplements to boost their immunity.

Coordinator of the National Emergency Operations Center Dr. Shahzad Baig talking to a Private news channel emphasized the program’s commitment to reaching all children with vaccination and health services.