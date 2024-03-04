Polio worker, policeman injured in Khyber district attack

KHYBER: In a horrific incident, a policeman and polio worker sustained injuries in the attack on polio team in Bar Qambar Khel, Khyber district, ARY News reported.

As per details, the unknown assailants opened fire on the polio team in Khyber district, injuring a policeman Gul Karim and polio worker Abdullah.

Both the injured have been shifted to hospital and a search operation is being carried out surrounding areas of the incident.

A heavy contingent of police personnel has reached the spot of incident and further investigation is underway.

Earlier, at least two cops were martyred as terrorists attacked a polio team in Bannu Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

As per details, DIG Qasim Ali Khan said that exchange of fire took place between terrorists and police in Bannu, resulting in the death of two cops while injuring two others.

The police officials stated the terrorists have taken refuge in a house however clashes between the police officials and terrorists continued.

It is pertinent to mention here that a week-long nationwide anti-polio drive began in the country on Monday to administer vaccine drops to children under five years of age.

Pakistan aims to vaccinate over 45.8 million children below the age of five during the second anti-polio campaign of this year

According to details, polio workers will visit door to door to vaccinate anti-polio drops to children below the age of five.