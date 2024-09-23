Polio worker rape: Court serves notices to SSP, DHO, Civil Surgeon

JACOBABAD: A local court on Monday adjourned hearing of the lady polio worker’s rape case until September 28, ARY News reported.

Earlier, the police presented the victim polio worker in the court of second civil judge under stringent security.

Petitioner submitted an application against the bid to change the DNA samples.

The court issued notices to the SSP, DHO and Civil Surgeon of the civil hospital.

The victim told the court that influential people trying to change the DNA samples. “The Sindh government has announced removal of the District Health Officer (DHO) but he has refused to relinquish his charge,” complainant polio worker said.

In previous hearing lady polio worker told Jacobabad court that she was raped but police forced her to change the statement.

The polio worker was raped in Allah Bux Jakhrani village.

The Jacobabad court had summoned the rape victim polio worker and the police.

Police officials confessed that the influential people had intervened, and the victim’s statement was changed from abduction and rape to robbery.

“Accused Ahmed Jakhrani has been arrested,” SSP Jacobabad told the court.

The Sindh government removed Jacobabad’s Deputy Commissioner, SSP and DHO over negligence that led to the alleged rape of a polio worker

According to notifications, the DC and DHO have been removed from their respective offices.

The SSP Jacobabad was directed to report the CPO and the DC to report services and general administration department.