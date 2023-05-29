Poliovirus detected in environmental samples in KP capital

ISLAMABAD: The health ministry’s spokesperson confirmed on Monday that poliovirus has been detected in two environmental samples in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) capital Peshawar, ARY News reported.

Federal Health Minister Abdul Qadir Patel said in a statement that Pakistan and Afghanistan are making joint efforts to eliminate the poliovirus.

The virus was detected in sewage samples collected from Larama and Naray Khuwar, according to the Pakistan Polio Laboratory at the National Institutes of Health.

The health minister said that the genetic analysis revealed that the isolated viruses are linked to the virus cluster currently circulating in the neighbouring Nangarhar province of Afghanistan.

Federal Minister for Health Abdul Qadir Patel emphasised the joint efforts of Pakistan and Afghanistan in eradicating polio, stating that both countries are determined to eliminate the disease.

He commended the robust surveillance system of the Pakistan Polio Programme, highlighting the timely detection of the virus in recent sewage samples.

Patel added that Pakistan Polio Programme’s surveillance system is working efficiently for the timely detection of the virus in sewage samples.

He said that the authorities are taking all necessary steps to eliminate the disease and appealed to the nationals to mandatory administer the polio vaccines to their children.

Earlier in the month, the National Institute of Health (NIH) confirmed the presence of poliovirus in Hangu, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

The environmental samples were taken from different areas of Hangu after suspecting the presence of poliovirus, which has been confirmed now.

Health Minister Abdul Qadir Patel said the presence of poliovirus in Hangu is similar to the one in Afghanistan’s Nangarhar province.

Terming the presence of the crippling in Hangu, Abdul Qadir Patel urged the parents to ensure the vaccination of their children.

He said only vaccination can protect children from the poliovirus and added eliminating the crippling virus from Pakistan is our national priority.