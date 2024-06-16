web analytics
35.9 C
Karachi
Sunday, June 16, 2024
- Advertisement -

Poliovirus ‘detected’ in sewage samples of three districts

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

ISLAMABAD: The poliovirus has been detected in sewage samples from three districts including Islamabad, Rawalpindi, and Loralai, ARY News reported citing sources.

According to sources, this is the second time this year that polio has been detected in Islamabad’s sewage, while Rawalpindi has reported its second case and Loralai its first.

Sources, the samples were collected on June 3rd, and the results show the presence of wild poliovirus type 1, and vaccine-derived poliovirus type 2 and 3.

So far this year, 176 samples from all four provinces have tested positive for polio, and 45 districts across the country have reported polio cases.

The Environmental Site in Islamabad’s Sabzi Mandi has also tested positive for polio, sources added.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

Will the PML-N led govt be able to steer Pakistan out of economic crisis?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.