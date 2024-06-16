Poliovirus ‘detected’ in sewage samples of three districts

ISLAMABAD: The poliovirus has been detected in sewage samples from three districts including Islamabad, Rawalpindi, and Loralai, ARY News reported citing sources.

According to sources, this is the second time this year that polio has been detected in Islamabad’s sewage, while Rawalpindi has reported its second case and Loralai its first.

Sources, the samples were collected on June 3rd, and the results show the presence of wild poliovirus type 1, and vaccine-derived poliovirus type 2 and 3.

So far this year, 176 samples from all four provinces have tested positive for polio, and 45 districts across the country have reported polio cases.

The Environmental Site in Islamabad’s Sabzi Mandi has also tested positive for polio, sources added.