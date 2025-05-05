Poliovirus detected in sewage samples of 18 districts

ISLAMABAD: Polio virus has been detected in sewerage samples collected from 18 districts across Pakistan, ARY News reported on Monday.

The National Emergency Operations Centre (NEOC) for Polio, conducted latest environmental testing, between April 7 to 17, revealed the presence of Wild Poliovirus Type 1 (WPV1) in sewage samples from multiple locations.

The NEOC confirmed that sewage samples in four provinces showed signs of contamination. Positive samples were reported from three districts in Baluchistan, six in Sindh, six in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and two districts of Punjab.

Polio virus also detected in sewerage samples of Islamabad’s federal territory.

According to NEOC, overall, eight polio virus cases have been reported in 2025 in the country.

In Year 2024 total 74 polio cases were reported in the country.

Polio is a crippling disease that has no cure. Multiple doses of the oral polio vaccine and completion of the routine vaccination schedule for all children under the age of five is essential to provide children high immunity against this disease.

The Pakistan Polio Program conducts multiple mass vaccination drives in a year, bringing the vaccine to children at their doorsteps, while the Expanded Program on Immunization provides vaccinations against 12 childhood diseases free of cost at health facilities.

It is crucial for parents to ensure vaccination for all their children under the age of five to keep them protected.