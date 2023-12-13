Poliovirus reported in five environmental samples

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Health on Wednesday confirmed poliovirus in environmental samples of five districts of the country, ARY News reported.

According to the Ministry of Health spokesperson, the poliovirus was found in two samples of sewage water from Quetta.

He said poliovirus was also found in one sample each from Karachi Malir, Peshawar, Hub and Tank. He said that the surveillance system of the polio program is very strong.

The spokesperson said that the government is ensuring effective measures to eradicate polio. He said that an integrated strategy has been formulated in high-risk areas of polio.

Read more: PM Kakar orders emergency polio eradication plan for high-risk areas

He said that parents must give their children a polio vaccine during every polio immunization campaign.

Earlier, Caretaker Prime Minister (PM) Anwaarul Haq Kakar directed formulation of an emergency polio eradication plan and launch of integrated programmes in Pakistan’s high-risk union councils.

The prime minister emphasised monitoring of polio vaccination campaigns by using modern technology.

Expressing the recent report of police cases, PM Kakar regretted that the crippling disease, which was eradicated from the globe, still existed in Pakistan and Afghanistan.