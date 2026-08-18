ISLAMABAD: Polish cyclist Sławomir Strzelczyk has completed an adventurous 1,390-kilometre bicycle journey from Islamabad to Khunjerab Pass, travelling through some of Pakistan’s most scenic landscapes, historic sites and picturesque mountain valleys.

The journey was undertaken to highlight Pakistan-Poland friendship and promote tourism and cultural exchange between the two countries.

The Embassy of Poland in Islamabad said in a statement on X that Ambassador Maciej Pisarski met with Strzelczyk after he successfully completed the journey from Islamabad to Khunjerab Pass.

The ambassador congratulated the cyclist on his achievement and praised the expedition for celebrating Pakistan-Poland friendship while promoting tourism and cultural exchange.

The Pakistan-Poland Friendship Cycle Expedition 2026 began from the parking area of Faisal Mosque in Islamabad on July 26.

The expedition passed through Abbottabad, Besham, Chilas, Gilgit, Hunza, Gulmit, Passu and Sost before reaching Khunjerab Pass, one of the world’s highest international border crossings.

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The journey showcased Pakistan’s spectacular mountain scenery, rich cultural diversity and warm hospitality, while encouraging international cyclists and adventure travellers to explore the country.

The expedition also served as a symbol of friendship between Pakistan and Poland, with Strzelczyk’s journey highlighting Pakistan’s diverse tourist destinations and cultural heritage.