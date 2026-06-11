Political disputes should not undermine parliament, says Khawaja Asif

ISLAMABAD: Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Thursday urged all political parties to uphold the sanctity of Parliament and ensure the smooth functioning of democratic institutions, stressing that political disputes should not be allowed to weaken the legislature.

Speaking in the National Assembly, he said leaders of major political parties, including the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), had faced imprisonment and political hardships in the past but never compromised on the dignity of Parliament.

He noted that despite legal and political challenges, these leaders chose constitutional and legal forums to pursue their grievances rather than disrupting democratic institutions.

Criticising the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), the minister said the party had repeatedly disrupted parliamentary proceedings over the past two years by linking its participation in the House to the imprisonment of its leader.

“Institutions and the country are more important than individuals. Personalities come and go, but Pakistan remains,” he said.

Khawaja Asif said political parties have every right to seek relief for their leaders through legal and political channels, but they should not obstruct parliamentary business or weaken democratic institutions.

He emphasized that legislation is Parliament’s primary responsibility and called on lawmakers to keep their protests within democratic and constitutional limits.

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The minister said that many PTI lawmakers also wanted the House to function smoothly, but repeated disruptions had adversely affected Parliament’s credibility and effectiveness.

Speaking on the issue of Kashmir and the voting rights of Kashmiri refugees, Khawaja Asif said both Pakistanis and Kashmiris had made immense sacrifices for the Kashmir cause.

He described Kashmir as not only an issue for Kashmiris but a national cause that concerns the entire nation.

Recalling the vision of Muhammad Ali Jinnah, he noted that the founder of Pakistan had described Kashmir as the country’s “jugular vein.”