Govt orders removal of all political flags from Karachi’s major roads

KARACHI: The Deputy Commissioner Karachi East Asif Jan on Monday wrote a letter to District Municipal Corporation East Administrator Rehmatullah Shaikh and other relevant authorities for removal of all political flags from Karachi’s Shahrah-e-Faisal and other major roads, ARY News reported.

According to a letter, political flags on Karachi roads were illegal in light of the Supreme Court of Pakistan’s order. Assistant Commissioner Ferozabad Asma Batool has been made the focal person of the operation.

The deputy commissioner also asked the District East administrator to provide necessary machinery for the operation.

According to sources, the operation to remove flags of all political parties will be launched soon.

Read More: Supreme Court orders removal of billboards all over Karachi

Last year, the Supreme Court had ordered the removal of all advertising billboards all over the city.

An apex court bench, headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Gulzar Ahmed, was hearing a case pertaining to the illegal installation of billboards on public and private properties as well as roads across the metropolis.

The bench directed Shalwani to take action against all those behind the installation of billboards in violation of laws.

