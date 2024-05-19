web analytics
Sunday, May 19, 2024
Political instability won’t bring economic stabilization: Mushahid

KARACHI: Former federal minister Mushahid Hussain Sayed has said that the political instability will not bring economic stability in country, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Talking to media here Mushahid Hussain, a former senator, said that the absence of political stability will hinder the investment from abroad.

He urged for a consensus in all political forces for the sake of political stability in the country.

Mushahid Sayed said that when Nawaz Sharif was jailed on October 12, 1999, Bill Clinton was president of the United States. Clinton said his presidential term will come to an end on January 20, 2001. He said,” I want release of Nawaz Sharif from jail before the end of my presidential tenure”.

“Nawaz Sharif was sent to Saudi Arabia in a royal aircraft on December 10, 2000,” Mushahid said.

He said, “Biden will going to exit on November 05 and Trump is coming”. “Before a telephone call from outside, we ourselves should take decision and release all political prisoners”, he urged.

