Political parties reject ‘unconstitutional’ Senate resolution seeking delay in elections

ISLAMABAD: The political parties on Friday rejected an ‘unconstitutional’ resolution adopted by Senate, seeking a delay in February 8 general elections citing ‘security situation’, ARY News reported.

The Upper House of Parliament adopted a resolution, which was moved by independent Senator Dilawar Khan during a session with only 15 lawmakers in attendance. It sought polls delay in the light of extreme weather in hilly areas and the deteriorating security situation.

However, the political parties – PPP, PML-N and PTI – strongly rejected the non-binding resolution and said further deferring the electoral process would be “unconstitutional”.

Addressing a press conference, PPP Senator Sherry Rehman pointed out that the party has a clear stance that the elections should not be delayed. “We didn’t support the resolution,” she said, adding that PPP was ready for the polls.

Referring to the security concerns, Rehman said that PPP has been the biggest target of terrorism, pointing out the assassination of former prime minister Benazir Bhutto. “Even the elections were held after Bibi’s [Benazir Bhutto] assassination,” she added.

“We always wanted free, fair and timely polls,” she said, adding that there should be no more uncertainty in the country. “A resolution passed by the Senate is not a law”, she added.

Meanwhile, PTI chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan said that a resolution of 14 Senators based on their personal opinions, has no “legal or binding force in the constitutional process of holding general elections”.

“Elections must take place on time and Supreme Court to enforce its orders and observations,” the PTI chief said in a statement issued on X (formerly Twitter).

Barrister Gohar noted that PTI strongly supports and demands holding of polls on February 08. “PTI further prays Supreme Court to ensure level playing field including allotment of election symbol to PTI for fair and legitimate elections,” he added.

The resolution

“The Constitution upheld the right to vote for every citizen of Pakistan and the Election Commission of Pakistan was bound to conduct free and fair polls in contingent upon inclusivity and ensuring the participation of all regional people.”

“The vote turnout in colder areas remains notably high during the moderate weather conditions. January and February are recognised as the coldest months in the majority of the areas in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa,” it stated.

The resolution said various political parties had expressed their reservations regarding difficulties in ensuring participation in cold areas during the electoral process.

“Recent attempts on the lives of JUI-F chief Fazlur Rehman, former lawmaker Mohsin Dawar, and other political figures had raised concerns about the safety of political leaders.”

“The Ministry of Interior has conveyed serious threats to the lives of prominent politicians increasing the challenges faced by political parties in exercising their right to a free and fair election,” the resolution noted.

It added that there had been a spike in attacks on security forces and citizens, particularly in KP and Balochistan.

“The Senate of Pakistan hereby resolves that the conduct in elections without addressing legitimate concerns, facilitating sufficient opportunities for election campaign and guaranteeing the safety of politicians and citizens would amount to violation of fundamental rights.”

“The election schedule may be postponed to facilitate the effective participation of people from all areas of Pakistan and belonging to all political shades”, it demanded.