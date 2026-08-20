Political process is moving ahead, says PTI's Aamir Dogar

ISLAMABAD: Aamir Dogar, the PTI’s Chief Whip in National Assembly, Thursday said on Bilawal Bhutto’s meeting with opposition leaders, that the political process is moving ahead.

“If an understanding is being developed between the People’s Party and the PTI,” the media asked the PTI leader over Bilawal Bhutto’s meeting with opposition leaders.

Aamir Dogar replying the question said that the political process is moving ahead, “It will strengthen the Parliament, and political parties would also strengthen if the Parliament will be strong”, he said.

Replying a question on PTI’s founders shifting to hospital from jail under the Supreme Court of Pakistan’s decision, PTI leader said, “We hope that the court’s decision will be implemented”.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto yesterday held meetings with Leader of Opposition in the National Assembly, Mahmood Achakzai and Allama Nasir Abbas. Later, talking to media Bilawal said that a consensus was developing among allied parties. He said the PPP had always respected the Parliament and wanted it to remain active.