Political wrangling over election of new AJK PM

MUZAFFARABAD: After disqualification of Azad Kahmir Prime Minister Tanvir Ilyas, election of the new prime minister has caused headache for the ruling Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI).

The Forward Block in the party has claimed to have reached to a deal with the opposition for election of the new prime minister.

Barrister Sultan Mehmood Group has named Chaudhry Akhlaq and Chaudhry Rasheed as its candidates for the coveted office of the AJK PM.

In case of an alliance between the opposition and Sultan Mehmood group, their count in the legislative assembly will reach to 26, while 27 votes required for election of the prime minister in the legislature, which have 52 members strength. Thus, the solitary vote of Muslim Conference’s Sardar Ateeq Ahmed, a former prime minister of the region, has got strategic importance.

Barrister Sultan’s group, which is comprises of six legislators, could play the kingmaker’s role. Their support could guide a candidate to the office of the prime minister.

Meanwhile, Chaudhry Yaseen, Chaudhry Latif and Faisal Mumtaz from the opposition benches have also entered in the race for the PM office.

Under Article 17 of the Assembly rules clause 16, the prime minister should be elected immediately in the session of the legislature. The leader of the house could not be elected owing to adjournment of the legislative session for two days continuously.

The house likely to elect its leader in a session of the Azad Kashmir Assembly, summoned today.

It is to be mentioned here that the Azad Kashmir High Court, had disqualified Tanvir Ilyas as the AJK PM in a contempt of court hearing on April 11.

