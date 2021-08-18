‘Very Shameful’: Politicians react to Minar-e-Pakistan incident on Twitter

The Minar-e-Pakistan incident has sparked widespread outrage on social media, drawing condemnations of what has been billed as the “deeply disturbing” act of violence against a woman from across the political spectrum.

Reacting to the incident on Twitter, PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif said: “Deeply disturbed at the harassment of a young woman & her companions by hundreds of people at Greater Iqbal Park in Lahore”.

“What is more worrying is the direction our society is headed in. The recent anti-women incidents are a reminder that malaise is deep-rooted. Very Shameful!”

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz tweeted: “Heart-wrenching scenes at Minar-e-Pakistan warrant collective introspection. We as parents, teachers & leaders need to reflect upon the upbringing of our youngsters to make public spaces safe for women”.

She demanded that those involved in the abominable act must be “dragged to justice to create deterrence for future”.

In a post on his official Twitter handle, Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari said her ministry is in touch with the Punjab authorities to ensure strict action against the perpetrators of the condemnable attack.

“Arrests made, FIRs done. MoHR following up. But we need to try & change such violent behavioral patterns in our people,” she stressed.

“We have awareness progs, laws etc. Certainly effective implementation of our laws will have some deterrent effect but mindsets also have to change to stop crimes against all vulnerable mbrs of our society. That is the challenge we are now focusing on along with law implementation.”

Planning and Development Minister Asad Umar tweeted: “What happened at Minar-e-Pakistan is deeply disturbing. There needs to be serious introspection of the causes of this ugly face of society. What are we teaching at home & in schools, our laws, how laws are implemented etc. Women cannot be left feeling insecure.”



PPP Senator Sherry Rehman in a tweet wrote: “Disgusted at the misogyny popping up everywhere in questioning a girl’s clothing,life,right to public spaces after the heinous #minarepakistan mass-abuse of a tiktok star.All of the public predators should be in jail;people sharing the video should be ashamed of salacious posting.”