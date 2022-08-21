PTI leads in Karachi’s NA-245 by-poll as vote count underway

KARACHI: Polling for the by-election in Karachi’s NA-245 constituency has ended and the counting of votes is currently underway to pick a representative for the seat that fell vacant after the death of Aamir Liaquat Hussain.

The polling process started at 8:00 am and continued till 5:00 pm. The voting time was extended for one more hour for polling stations 143 and 144.

15 candidates belonging to different political parties are contesting the by-election from the National Assembly constituency 245. Among them, the most prominent are Farooq Sattar (Indp) PTI’s Mehmood Baqi Moulvi, MQM’s Moid Anwar and PSP’s Syed Hafeezuddin.

Unofficial Results

Unconfirmed and unofficial results from 51 polling stations show that PTI candidate Mahmood Maulvi is ahead with 5067 votes while MQM-Pakistan candidate Moeed Anwar is behind with 1601 votes.

TLP’s Muhammed Ahmed Raza has so far secured 1019 votes, Farooq Sattar has bagged 321 votes and PSP’s Syed Hafeezud Din is in last position with 129 votes.

A total of 263 polling stations had been set up for the by-election, of which 60 polling stations have been declared sensitive and 203 most sensitive.

Strict security measures were put in place for maintaining the law and order situation during the polling in Karachi’s NA-245.

The constituency comprises Jamshed Quarters, Pakistan Quarters, Martin Quarters, PECHS, Lines Area, Soldier Bazaar, New Town, Patel Para, Garden West, Martin Quarters, Teen Hatti, PIB Colony, etc. As many as 166,869 votes were cast in this constituency.

Former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan on Sunday urged voters to immediately go to polling stations in NA-245 to cast their votes amid reports of low turnout in the constituency.

We are on our way to winning Karachi NA 245 election. Our camps are full of voters while opposition camps are empty. I am asking all our voters to go immediately to vote if they haven’t already done so. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) August 21, 2022

Taking to Twitter, Khan said that they are on their way to winning Karachi NA-245 by-election. “Our camps are full of voters while opposition camps are empty,” he said. “I am asking all our voters to go immediately to vote if they haven’t already done so,” Imran Khan added.

Three-way contest

The NA-245 by-poll is expected to be a three-way contest between Farooq Sattar, PTI’s Mahmood Maulvi and MQM-Pakistan’s Moeed Anwar.

The MQM-Pakistan candidate enjoys the support of its allies in the coalition government in the center. In the 2018 General Election, Aamir Liaquat Hussain defeated Dr. Farooq Sattar by securing 56,673 votes.

The by-election was originally scheduled to be held on July 27, however, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) postponed it due to torrential rains in the metropolis.

Comments