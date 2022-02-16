Polling for Faisal Vawda’s vacant Senate seat on March 09

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has announced schedule for election on the Senate seat vacated after disqualification of PTI’s Faisal Vawda, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The ECP had disqualified Faisal Vawda for lifetime under Article 62(1)(f) of the Constitution in its decision last Wednesday.

“The polling for the vacant senate seat will be held on March 09 in the Sindh Assembly building,” the ECP announced.

“The candidates can submit their nomination papers from February 17 to 19,” the ECP said. “The lists of the candidates will be displayed at the office of the election commission on Feb 21”.

“Scrutiny of nomination papers will be conducted on Feb 24, while appeals against the scrutiny decisions will be heard on Feb 28,” the ECP stated.

A three-member bench of the ECP, led by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja had disqualified Vawda on a petition on Feb 09.

The commission directed the PTI leader to return all the salaries and benefits he received during his term as a federal minister and a member of the National Assembly.

Faisal Vawda has challenged his disqualification in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) over false affidavit and concealing his dual nationality. The high court has reserved its verdict in the case today.

