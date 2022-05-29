Polling for Balochistan LG polls concludes in 32 districts

QUETTA: Polling for the Balochistan local government (LG) polls concluded in the 32 districts on Sunday, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The polling time has concluded at 5:00 pm today for the Balochistan LG polls held in 32 out of 34 districts amid tight security measures.

3,552,398 voters were registered for LG polls, whereas, 5,226 polling stations including 576 for men and 562 for women were established for the Balochistan LG polls.

1974 polling statements are declared sensitive and 2034 are highly sensitive. The voting process was monitored by the special secretary from the EC Balochistan office.

Tight security measures have been taken to avoid any kind of untoward incident during the elections across the province.

Comments